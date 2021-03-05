 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Shift to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Globe Newswire  
March 05, 2021 9:00am   Comments
Share:

SAN FRANCISCO, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift (NASDAQ:SFT), a leading end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced that senior management will present to the investment community at the following upcoming investor conference:

2021 Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Shift website, investors.shift.com.

About Shift
Shift is a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. Shift's mission is to make car purchase and ownership simple — to make buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. Shift provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle: finding the right car, having a test drive brought to you before buying the car, a seamless digitally-driven purchase transaction including financing and vehicle protection products, an efficient, digital trade-in/sale transaction, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership. For more information, visit www.shift.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Drew Haroldson, The Blueshirt Group
IR@shift.com

Media Contact:
Jeff Fox, The Blueshirt Group
jeff@blueshirtgroup.com

Source: Shift Technologies, Inc.


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com