Martinrea International Inc. Announces Ed Waitzer as New Director

TORONTO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE) ("Martinrea" or the "Company") announced Ed Waitzer has joined its board of directors. Mr. Waitzer was appointed at the Company's board meeting earlier today.

Mr. Waitzer is a recognized leading corporate counsel, with an outstanding record of service, leadership, public policy and business experience, over a long and distinguished career. Now an independent law practitioner, he practised with Stikeman Elliott LLP for almost four decades, including as head of the firm's New York office and as Chair of the firm. His practice has focused on complex business transactions and advising in respect of various public policy and governance matters. Mr. Waitzer is former Chair of the Ontario Securities Commission and former Vice President, Listings and Distributions of the Toronto Stock Exchange. He served as a public director of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and was a founding director of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board. He was special advisor to the Chilean Superintendent of Insurance and Securities and President of the Canada-Chile Business Council.

Mr. Waitzer is an experienced director, having served on many public, private, charitable and government boards, including Chair of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario, Vice Chair of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) and a director of Trimark Financial Corporation and the Toronto Foundation. He has been a professor and Director of the Hennick Centre for Business and Law and is the Jarislowsky Dimma Mooney Chair Emeritus in Corporate Governance at Osgoode Hall Law School and the Schulich School of Business. Mr. Waitzer has been extensively published in popular media, academic journals and other publications on a variety of issues, including corporate governance and responsible corporate behaviour.

"Ed has vast legal, regulatory, financial and governance experience. He has counseled many of our largest companies and securities market participants, and we are confident he will add tremendous value to our board," said Rob Wildeboer, Martinrea's Executive Chairman. "His leadership, as well as his great experience, are in line with our vision, mission and principles. We welcome Ed to our board."

ABOUT MARTINREA

Martinrea is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems. Martinrea operates in 57 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa and Japan. Martinrea's vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com. Follow Martinrea on Twitter and Facebook.

The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MRE".

