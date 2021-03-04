 Skip to main content

Proactive news headlines including Jack Nathan Medical, Esports Entertainment Group, Marble Financial, INDVR Brands and TechX Technologies

Globe Newswire  
March 04, 2021 2:02pm   Comments
New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW) (OTC:MWSNF) (FRA:MXR) encouraged by drill assays from South East Mount Isa project, Australia click here
-  Nextleaf Solutions Ltd (CSE:OILS) (OTCQB:OILFF) (FRA:L0MA) supplies its Rapid Emulsion Technology to cannabis-infused beverage manufacturer BevCanna Enterprises  click here

- NetCents Technology Inc (CSE:NC) (FRA:26N) (OTCQB:NTTCF) sees cryptocurrency transaction volumes top C$6.7M in February  click here

- FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE:FANS) (OTCQB:FUNFF) (FRA:4UY) subsidiaries apply for UK gambling licenses  click here

- Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (FRA:G3U) reports record mine operating earnings and cash flow for 2020 despite pandemic challenges  click here

- Jack Nathan Medical Corp (Jack Nathan Health) (CVE:JNH) (OTCQB:JNHMF) shares debut on the OTCQB Venture Market  click here

- Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (FRA:8EC) (OTCQB:EPWCF) receives more than $10.5M from the exercise of warrants  click here

- Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OTCQB:RACMF) names experienced global eCommerce and brand executive Ian Cameron as new VP of marketing  click here

- Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) (FRA:40Y1) strikes deal to be official esports tournament provider sponsor of the New England Patriots and the New England Revolution  click here

- Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM) (LSE:PUR) (OTC:LRTNF) reveals high grade gold mineralization at three targets outside of current Red Lake resource area  click here

- TechX Technologies Inc (CSE:TECX) (OTC:TECXF) (FRA:C0B:FF) signs LOI that could lead to potential acquisition of all outstanding share capital of CryptoBuddy Technologies Inc  click here

- GR Silver Mining  Ltd (CVE:GRSL) (OTCQB:GRSLF) (FRA:GPE) hits high-grade, near surface mineralization at San Juan area at Plomosas project  click here

- Marble Financial Inc (CSE:MRBL) (OTC:MRBLF) (FRA:2V0) debuts subscription pricing tiers for MyMarble financial fitness platform  click here

- INDVR Brands Inc (CSE:IDVR) (OTC:CAAOF) (FRA:3YX) to acquire Nevada and Colorado cannabis-infused product assets  click here

- Namaste Technologies Inc (CVE:N) (FRA:M5BQ) (OTC:NXTTF)announces appointment of Slava Klems as chief financial officer, effective from March 3, 2021  click here

- Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) (FRA:17D) awarded a US patent for its GoodWheat high fiber resistant starch  click here

- HighGold Mining  Inc (CVE:HIGH) (OTCQX:HGGOF) outlines next exploration steps at Munro-Croesus gold project after consolidating ground click here

- PharmaDrug Inc (CSE:BUZZ) (OTC:LMLLF) welcomes top Memorial Sloan Kettering gastrointestinal oncologist Yelena Janjigian to its scientific and clinical advisory board  click here

- BioSig Technologies  Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) says US Patent Office allows utility patent that its subsidiary NeuroClear had exclusively licensed from the Mayo Foundation  click here

- Loncor Resources  Inc (TSE:LN) (OTCQX:LONCF) (FSE:LO51) releases further positive results from drilling program at Adumbi deposit  click here

