WHAT:

Lumu, the creators of Continuous Compromise Assessment cybersecurity model that empowers organizations to measure compromise in real-time, today announced it will be hosting its third Illumination Summit, a 90-minute virtual event that explores the parallels between the world of cybersecurity and real life. The Illumination Summit series features noted individuals from outside the realm of technology who will share their strategies for success, provide insights into how they prepare themselves for competition, and will explore how to apply these lessons to the unique challenges of today's cybersecurity environment.

The topic of the March Summit will be: "Poker & Cybersecurity: A Game of Skill, Not Luck" and will feature Maria Konnikova , the New York Times best-selling author of The Biggest Bluff which chronicles her journey as a trained psychiatrist to learn the game of poker and become a professional poker player. Konnikova will share how she applied her academic expertise in the behavioral aspects of decision making to the game of poker and demonstrate how those principles can be successfully used by security teams to better defend their infrastructure against adversaries. The March Summit will also feature an ‘unfiltered chat' with network security guru and industry analyst, Chris Steffen, Research Director, Security & Risk Management for EMA.

WHEN:

Wednesday, March 10th at 10AM EST

COST:

Free

WHERE:

Register at: https://lumu.io/summit/

WHO:

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Lumu is a cybersecurity company focused on helping enterprise organizations illuminate threats and isolate confirmed instances of compromise. Applying principles of Continuous Compromise Assessment, Lumu has built a powerful closed-loop, self-learning solution that helps security teams accelerate compromise detection, gain real-time visibility across their infrastructure, and close the breach detection gap from months to minutes. Learn more about how Lumu illuminates network blindspots at www.lumu.io.

Press Contact:

