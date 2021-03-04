Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Breaks Ground for New Cancer Center in Orange City

Fort Myers, Fla., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) recently broke ground for a new cancer center in Volusia County. The one-story building located at 2824 Enterprise Road, Orange City, FL will replace the current FCS location at 765 Image Way. Scheduled for completion by year-end, the 16,000 square foot clinic will include 12 exam rooms and 35 infusion chairs, as well as care management services for patients participating in value-based care initiatives.

Gary Blair, Mayor of Orange City, participated in the groundbreaking ceremony.

"Nearly three times larger than our existing location, our new Orange City Cancer Center will offer enhanced comfort for our patients, staff and visitors, and enable us to keep pace with ongoing growth in Volusia County," said FCS Chief Operating Officer Jason Coe.

FCS medical oncologist Dr. Victor W. Melgen said, "Despite all the rapid advancements, cancer treatment can be complex and span months and years. That's why it's so important for patients to have access to the comprehensive care they need close to home. Here, our patients will have that."

"Our entire team is dedicated to providing a warm and welcoming environment for our patients and their caregivers, and to ensure that each of them can achieve the very best outcome," said FCS medical oncologist Dr. Shemin Gupta.

FCS medical oncologists Ernesto Bustinza-Linares, MD, Shemin Gupta, MD, Victor W. Melgen, MD, Raji Shameem, MD and Lynn Van Ummersen, MD will provide care at the new location.

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

