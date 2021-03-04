Entera Bio To Present At The H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

BOSTON and JERUSALEM, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX), a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics, announced that members of its management team will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. As part of the virtual conference, which is being held March 9-10, 2021, Spiros Jamas, Entera's Chief Executive Officer will present an overview of the Company's business.



A webcast of the presentation will be available starting on March 9 at 7 a.m. ET and can be accessed on the "Investor Relations" page of Entera's website, by clicking here.

About Entera Bio

Entera is a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for use in areas with significant unmet medical need where adoption of injectable therapies is limited due to cost, convenience and compliance challenges for patients. The Company's proprietary, oral drug delivery technology is designed to address the technical challenges of poor absorption, high variability, and the inability to deliver large molecules to the targeted location in the body through the use of a synthetic absorption enhancer to facilitate the absorption of large molecules, and protease inhibitors to prevent enzymatic degradation and support delivery to targeted tissues. The Company's most advanced product candidates, EB613 for the treatment of osteoporosis and EB612 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism are in Phase 2 clinical development. Entera also licenses its technology to biopharmaceutical companies for use with their proprietary compounds and, to date, has established a collaboration with Amgen Inc. For more information on Entera Bio, visit www.enterabio.com.





