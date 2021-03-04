Aileron Therapeutics to Present at 2021 H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) today announced that Manuel Aivado, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will give a corporate presentation at the 2021 H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, which is taking place March 9 – 10, 2021. Dr. Aivado's presentation will include an overview of Aileron's upcoming Phase 1b placebo-controlled trial of ALRN-6924 in patients with advanced p53-mutated non-small cell lung cancer, anticipated to begin in the second quarter of 2021, including the company's target enrollment expansion announced earlier this week.



A webcast of the presentation will be available on demand under the Investors and Media section of Aileron's website at https://investors.aileronrx.com/ beginning March 9, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. EST. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Aileron's website for 90 days following the event.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on enabling patients to fight cancer without the fear or burden of chemotherapy-induced side effects. We believe selective chemoprotection has the potential to fundamentally transform chemotherapy like anesthesia transformed surgery.

ALRN-6924, our first-in-class MDM2/MDMX dual inhibitor activating p53, is the only reported chemoprotective agent in clinical development to employ a biomarker strategy, in which we exclusively focus on treating patients with p53-mutated cancers. Our targeted strategy is designed to selectively protect multiple healthy cell types throughout the body from chemotherapy while ensuring we do not protect cancer cells. As a result, healthy cells are spared from chemotherapeutic destruction while chemotherapy continues to kill cancer cells. In addition to reducing or eliminating multiple chemotherapy-induced side effects, ALRN-6924 may also improve patients' quality of life and help them better tolerate chemotherapy. Enhanced tolerability may result in fewer dose reductions or delays of chemotherapy and the potential for improved efficacy.

Our vision is to bring chemoprotection to patients with p53-mutated cancers, which represent approximately 50% of cancer patients, regardless of type of cancer or chemotherapy. Visit us at aileronrx.com to learn more.

