 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sigilon Therapeutics to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
March 04, 2021 7:00am   Comments
Share:

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX), a biotechnology company that seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics™ platform, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Rogerio Vivaldi, M.D., will present a corporate overview during the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Thursday, March 11 at 10:55 a.m. EST, in a virtual format.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors & Media page of the Company's website at www.sigilon.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event on the Sigilon website.

About Sigilon Therapeutics
Sigilon Therapeutics seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics™ platform. Sigilon's product candidates are non-viral engineered cell-based therapies designed to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, lysosomal disorders and diabetes. The engineered cells are protected by Sigilon's Afibromer™ biomaterials matrix, which shields them from immune rejection and fibrosis. Sigilon was founded by Flagship Pioneering in conjunction with Daniel Anderson, Ph.D., and Robert Langer, Sc.D., of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.


Investor Contacts
Glenn Reicin
Sigilon Therapeutics, Chief Financial Officer
glenn.reicin@sigilon.com
646-696-4344

Jennifer Porcelli
Solebury Trout
jporcelli@soleburytrout.com
646-378-2962

Media Contact
Amy Bonanno
Solebury Trout
abonanno@troutgroup.com
914-450-0349

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com