Musk Metals Discovers Gold and Copper Mineralization on Its Pluto Properties Contiguous to Kenorland Minerals in Quebec

Musk Metals Corp. ("Musk Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:MUSK) (OTC:GPMNF) (FSE: 1I3) is pleased to announce discoveries of Gold and Copper on its 100% owned Pluto properties, contiguous to Kenorland Minerals (KLD – TSX.V) "Chebistuan" project, that is currently optioned to Newmont Mining, in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Quebec.



Gold and Copper mineralization from 88 samples taken out of bedrock and subangular boulders throughout mineralized regional structures returned up to 1,070 ppm Cu and 0.405 g/t Au. The Kapunapotagen Shear Zone, hosting the Opemiska Cu/Au deposits to the east and the Lac Dolomieu Cu occurrence to the west of the Pluto property, runs through the northern boundary of both the West Block and the East Block at Pluto. Program highlights include the West Block where samples from a mineralized structure returned grades of 0.405 g/t Au in tectonized ultramafics in bedrock, nearby float from a local silicified metasediment returned 1,070 ppm Cu.

Based on observations throughout the program, deformation (and its intensity) observed within the various lithologies the extrapolated thickness or the width of the deformation zone is at least 300 meters, further indicating that this is more of a regional structure. The gabbro-pyroxenite complex found near the highway may represent part of the "Ventures Sill". This is the same structure which hosts the Opémiska Cu-Au mine in Chapais, and may also therefore be related to the much closer Dolomieu Ag-Cu mineralized occurrence, which lies about 1km east of the West Block (also close to the highway). This area, with its large amount of outcrop, observed mineralization (including both Cu and Zn sulphides) and potential structural and strike relationship to a major local deposit and is a high priority for future exploration.

Minroc Management Limited ("Minroc") recently completed a detailed work program and commented, "The initial prospecting program on the Pluto properties successfully found gold and copper mineralization on surface within the on-property portions of mineralized regional structures. The positive results obtained from this initial work program warrants follow up exploration work to determine the extent and tenor of the mineralization present throughout the properties."

Musk Metals CEO and Director Charn Deol states, "We are extremely encouraged by the results of our Pluto work program and the discovery and concentration of Gold and Copper in our sampling. We are planning a follow up program on Pluto to commence shortly to further define these discoveries and to identify high priority targets for a potential upcoming drill program. With highly prospective projects in some of the most prolific mining camps throughout Canada, Musk Metal anticipates an active period with multiple work programs in close proximity to recent significant discoveries throughout British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec, as well as the evaluation of additional near-term acquisitions."

Both of the Pluto properties are made up of a series of crustal scale deformation zones and highly prospective sedimentary-volcanic rock contacts. The properties are located approximately 40km west of the Chibougamau mining camp and 15km west of the Chapais mining camp (6.5 M oz Au; 2.7 B lbs Cu of historic production). The Chibougamau camp has historically been mined and explored for Cu-Au mineralization but the recent discovery of the Nelligan deposit (IAMGOLD – Vanstar Resources) highlights the regional potential for orogenic gold mineralization which has been overlooked in the past.

About the Pluto Properties - Chapais-Chibougamau Mining Camp, Quebec

The Pluto properties are located west of the town of Chibougamau, Quebec, which provides excellent infrastructure and an experienced local workforce for exploration and mining activities. The Pluto Properties have been under-explored for base and precious metals and historic assay results returned Cu-Zn-Au-Ag values. Some historic diamond drill holes returned visible sulfide mineralization and VMS showings (Dolomieu-Sud). Recent exploration work completed at Pluto resulted in anomalous gold and base metals values in till samples and three distinct anomalous zones were outlined.

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ#2129), a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

About Musk Metals Corp.

Musk Metals is a publicly traded exploration company focused on the development of highly prospective, discovery-stage mineral properties located in some of Canada's top mining jurisdictions. The growing portfolio of mineral properties exhibit favorable geological characteristics in underexplored areas within the prolific "Golden Triangle" and "Osoyoos" districts of British Columbia, the Mineral Rich "Red Lake" mining camp of Northwestern Ontario and the "Chapais-Chibougamau" mining camp, the second largest mining camp in Quebec, Canada.

