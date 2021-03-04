Electronic Data Interchange Software Market to rise at 10.7% CAGR till 2027; Growing Emphasis on Enterprise Operational Efficiency to Spur Innovation: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide electronic data interchange (EDI) software market size is projected to arrive at USD 3,451.3 million by 2028, showing a CAGR of 10.7% during the conjecture time frame. Expanding appropriation of EDI arrangements in the medical care area will go about as one of the essential variables driving the development of this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, named "Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Cloud Based, and On-Premise), By Industry (Healthcare, Automotive, Financial Services, High-Tech/ Manufacturing, Retail, Logistics, and Others (Telecom, etc.), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028". Electronic data interchange software encourages the virtual transmission of data between colleagues, eliminating the requirement for paper-based information trade. In the medical care area, where a lot of information is created every day, EDI programming can empower the productive exchange of data between medical services foundations, experts, and patients. The advantages of this innovation have been significantly more complemented during the current COVID-19 pandemic as EDI is helping medical care experts to convey administrations to patients other than those experiencing COVID-19. For example, in April 2021, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, the main emergency clinic chain in India, joined forces with Dunzo, a day in and day out online stage, to give fundamental medications to anticipating moms and their babies at the doorstep. Accordingly, the reception of EDI arrangements is probably going to get supported in the midst of the current wellbeing emergency.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Electrolyzer Market.





Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/electronic-data-interchange-edi-software-market-103690





As per the report, the global market value stood at USD 1,547.2 million in 2021. The other highlights of the report include:

Granular investigation of the different market drivers and patterns;

Nitty-gritty investigation of the market limitations;

Minuscule assessment of the territorial elements of the market;

An exhaustive assessment of the serious scene of the market; and

An exhaustive appraisal of all the market portions.

Leading Driver

Financial & Operational Feasibility of EDI to Stoke Demand from SMEs

An unmistakable factor driving the electronic information trade programming market development is the monetary and operational benefits offered by EDI answers for little and medium undertakings (SMEs). These ventures need to work on limited spending plans and have a solid necessity for productive systems to direct business in a savvy way. Since EDI helps in accomplishing these objectives, its interest in SMEs is consistently developing. For instance, as EDI exchanges are finished electronically and promptly, they wipe out the costs that are regularly caused regarding paper writing material, delivering expenses, and work. Regulatory expenses are likewise shunned as the capacity of data is virtual, eliminating the need to spend on extra room. Also, the exact following of requests through paper-based cycles is dreary and profoundly wasteful. EDI programming can work on these undertakings and enhance inventory network activities, permitting SMEs to finish projects on schedule and convey the most noteworthy consumer loyalty. Subsequently, electronic information trade programming can considerably improve the benefit of SMEs in a limited capacity to focus time.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/electronic-data-interchange-edi-software-market-103690





Regional Insights

Speedy Growth of E-Commerce Industry to Fuel Market Growth in Asia Pacific

The e-commerce industry in Asia Pacific has grown exponentially in the past few years, underpinned by rapid economic development in India and China. As a result, the demand for technologies boosting supply-chain efficiencies has surged, laying the foundation for the EDI software market growth in the region. Additionally, expansion of manufacturing activities and governmental support to industrial digitization will further propel the regional market.

North America is expected to dominate the electronic data interchange software market share during the forecast period on account of active uptake of advanced EDI technologies powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). In 2019, the region's market size stood at USD 896.4 million. In Europe, the key market driver will be the strong presence of EDI solutions providers in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Development of Next-Gen Integrated EDI Solutions to Animate Competition

The competitive landscape of this market is being increasingly characterized by activities of key players focusing on developing cutting-edge EDI solutions with wide applicability. In pursuit of this end, companies are collaborating with each other and broadening their sales horizons by diversifying their offerings.





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/electronic-data-interchange-edi-software-market-103690





List of Key Players Covered in the EDI Software Market Report:

Babelway (Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium)

Rocket Software, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

Epicor Software Corporation (Texas, United States)

Software AG (Darmstadt, Germany)

SPS Commerce, Inc. (Minnesota, United States)

Open Text Corporation (Waterloo, Canada)

TrueCommerce Inc. (Pennsylvania, United States)

MuleSoft LLC (California, United States)

DiCentral Corporation (Texas, United States)

Boomi Inc. (Dell Boomi) (Pennsylvania, United States)

Industry Developments:

June 2021: MuleSoft announced the launch of MuleSoft Accelerator for Healthcare, featuring a set of integrations and prebuilt APIs to retrieve public health data from external sources and common electronic health record systems. The reusable APIs and integrations will allow entities to save money and time and efficiently utilize resources.

MuleSoft announced the launch of MuleSoft Accelerator for Healthcare, featuring a set of integrations and prebuilt APIs to retrieve public health data from external sources and common electronic health record systems. The reusable APIs and integrations will allow entities to save money and time and efficiently utilize resources. May 2021: DiCentral Corporation, a supply chain management specialist, collaborated with Tokyo-based Nippon Information and Communication (NI+C). The partnership will allow NI+C to augment its EDI capabilities to meet the rising demand for supply chain automation and outsourced B2B integration.





Quick Buy - EDI Software Market Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103690





Table of Contents

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19

Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape

Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter's Five Force Analysis Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

By Product Type (Value)

Cloud Based On-Premise By Industry (Value)

Healthcare Automotive Financial Services High-Tech/ Manufacturing Retail Logistics Others (Telecom, etc.) By Region (Value)

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America







TOC Continued…!





Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/electronic-data-interchange-edi-software-market-103690





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Energy Management System Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (System and Services), By End User (Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Building Automation, Energy & Utilities, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Cloud Managed Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service Type (Managed Business Services, Managed Network Services, Managed Infrastructure Services, Managed Security Services, Managed Mobility Services, and Managed Communication and Collaboration Services), By Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Vertical and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment Model (Cloud-based, On-premise), By Enterprises Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), By Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, Telecom & IT, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Digital Signature Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), By Deployment (Cloud, and On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Government, Healthcare & Life Science, Education, Retail, Real Estate, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Video Conferencing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Conference Type (Telepresence, Integrated, Desktop, and Service-based Video Conferencing System), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Enterprises Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By Application (Small Rooms, Huddle Rooms, Middle Rooms, and Large Rooms), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release ﻿ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-electronic-data-interchange-edi-software-market-10232



