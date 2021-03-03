Montrouge, France, March 3, 2021

DBV Technologies Announces Date Change for Reporting Full Year 2020 Financial Results

DBV Technologies (GREY:DBVTF), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company has changed the date of its previously scheduled financial results conference call and live audio webcast. The Company will now report its full year 2020 financial results and provide a general corporate update on Thursday, March 11th at 5:00pm ET (11:00pm CET).

The conference call is accessible via the below teleconferencing numbers, followed by the reference ID: 50114481.

United States: (866) 866-1333

Canada: (866) 215-5508

United Kingdom: 0808 238 9578

France: 0805 102 604

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company's website: https://www.dbv-technologies.com/investor-relations/ . A replay of the presentation will also be available on DBV's website after the event.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, DBV's method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and offices in Bagneux, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ and New York, NY. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (ARCA:DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345)), and the Company's ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:DBVT).

Investor Contact

Anne Pollak

DBV Technologies

+1 857-529-2363

anne.pollak@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact

Angela Marcucci

DBV Technologies

+1 646-842-2393

angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

