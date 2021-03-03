 Skip to main content

Osmotica to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2021

Globe Newswire  
March 03, 2021 5:00pm   Comments
BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) ("Osmotica" or the "Company"), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2021 as follows:

Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Time: 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time
Webcast: https://kvgo.com/2021-global-healthcare-conference/osmotica-march-2021
   

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company has a diverse portfolio consisting of promoted and non-promoted products, several of which incorporate Osmotica's proprietary Osmodex® drug delivery system. RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the Company's ophthalmic subsidiary supporting Upneeq®. Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC represents the Company's diversified branded portfolio and Trigen Laboratories, LLC represents the Company's non-promoted products, including complex generic formulations. Osmotica has operations in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary.

Investor and Media Relations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc
Lisa M. Wilson
In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com


