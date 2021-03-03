 Skip to main content

Proactive news headlines including BetterLife Pharma, HempFusion Wellness, Pure Gold Mining, Mirasol Resources and OTC Markets Group

Globe Newswire  
March 03, 2021 2:25pm   Comments
New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CVE:MDP)  shares climb as Canaccord Genuity upgrades rating to Buy from Hold following fiscal 3Q results click here

- BioPorto A/S  (CPH:BIOPOR) expects to complete its clinical study and submit a De Novo application to the US FDA for pediatric use of its NGAL kidney test this summer click here

 - EVmo  Inc (OTC:YAYO) closes its controlling interest sale to Acuitas Group Holdings click here

- Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc (CSE:MVMD) (OTCQB:MVMDF) brings on Camargo Pharmaceutical Services to boost US FDA approval for Ivectsol click here

- Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd (OTCQB:ALPP) appoints four new independent board members click here

- District Metals Corp (CVE:DMX) (OTC:MKVNF) (FRA:DFPP) identifies another target at its Swedish project after receiving historic drill assays click here

- BetterLife Pharma Inc (CSE:BETR) (OTCQB:BETRF) (FRA:NPAU) hires Eurofins CDMO to manufacture LSD derivative TD-0148A click here

- The Valens Company (TSE:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) (FRA:7LV) inks deal with Rubicon Organics to develop customized Cannabis 2.0 products click here

 - Phunware  Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) selected by Dignity Health, Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Arizona for its MaaS Location Based Services click here

- Australis Capital  Inc (CSE:AUSA) (OTC:AUSAF) (FRA:AC4)  teams up with 3 Rivers Biotech to offer plant tissue culture to growers click here

- HempFusion Wellness Inc (TSE:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FRA:8OO)submits its novel foods dossier to the UK's Regulatory Food Safety Agency click here

- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (FRA:AGW) (OTCQB:AGNPF) launches non-brokered private placement of 10,800,000 units for total proceeds of C$2,700,000 click here

- ImagineAR Inc (CSE:IP) (OTCQB:IPNFF) (FRA:GMS1) wins US patent for location-based virtual multiplayer gameplay technology click here

- Helix Technologies Inc (OTCQB:HLIX) merges with MOR Analytics to form cannabis commercial analytics firm, Forian Inc click here

- Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM) (LON:PUR) (OTC:LRTNF) (FRA:L11A) is on track to start commercial production at its Red Lake mine in 2Q click here

- Ascendant Resources Inc (TSE:ASND) (OTC:ASDRF) increases indicated resources by 79% at Lagoa Salgada project after Phase 1 drilling click here

- Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc (CVE:TBRD) (OTCQX:THBRF) (FRA:32GA) announces addition of independent member Linda Michaelson to its board of directors click here

- Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) (FRA:3DM) appoints Dr Mario Lacouture to its scientific advisory board for cutaneous metastatic breast cancer click here

- Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (FRA:2UE)set to sell its RAD products in Nova Scotia click here

- Mirasol Resources Ltd (CVE:MRZ) (OTC:MRZLF) (FRA:M8R) kicks off maiden 1,500m drill program at Inca gold project in Chile click here

- OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCQX:OTCM) unveils schedule for virtual Community Bank conference on March 10-11 click here

- Exro Technologies Inc (CVE:EXRO) (OTC:EXROF),  issues integrity statement from its chief executive officer after report of short-seller attack click here

- Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQB:CYRTF) identifies six high-priority drill targets for this year at Lawyers project click here

