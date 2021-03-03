Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Tyson Food, Inc. Investors

Click here to join the case



​LOS ANGELES, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Tyson Foods, Inc. ("Tyson" or "the Company") (NYSE:TSN) investors that acquired securities between March 13, 2020 and December 15, 2020.

It is alleged in this complaint that Tyson made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tyson was aware that the highly contagious COVID-19 virus was spreading throughout the world; (2) Tyson did not have sufficient safety protocols designed to protect its employees working in its facilities; (3) Tyson employees contracted and spread the coronavirus within the facilities, as a result; (4) as a result, Tyson would face negative impact to its production, which included complete shutdowns of certain Tyson facilities; (5) Tyson would suffer financial harm related to its lowered production due to the failure to protect its employees; and (6 Tyson's public statements were materially misleading and/or false at all relevant times as a result. The lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages when the true details entered the market.

