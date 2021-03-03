 Skip to main content

89bio to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Globe Newswire  
March 03, 2021 8:00am   Comments
SAN FRANCISCO, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced that Company's Management will participate in the virtual H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference to be held March 9-10, 2021.

The presentation will be available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal, starting at 7 a.m. EST on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. An archived webcast will also be accessible in the investor section of 89bio's website.

About 89bio
89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21. BIO89-100 is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). 89bio is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel.

Investor Contact:
Ryan Martins
Chief Financial Officer
investors@89bio.com

Media Contact:
Peter Duckler
773-343-3069
pduckler@w2ogroup.com


