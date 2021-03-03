 Skip to main content

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. to Participant in the 33rd Annual Virtual Roth Conference

Globe Newswire  
March 03, 2021 8:00am   Comments
CHICAGO, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:FREE), today announced that Chief Executive Office Albert Manzone and Chief Financial Officer Andy Rusie will host a fireside chat at the 33rd Annual Virtual Roth Conference on Wednesday, March 17th at 10:30 AM ET.

The live audio webcast will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.wholeearthbrands.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands is a global food company enabling healthier lifestyles and providing access to premium plant-based sweeteners, flavor enhancers and other foods through our diverse portfolio of trusted brands and delicious products, including Whole Earth Sweetener®, Wholesome®, Swerve®, Pure Via®, Equal® and Canderel®. With food playing a central role in people's health and wellness, Whole Earth Brands' innovative product portfolio addresses the growing consumer demand for more dietary options, baking ingredients and taste profiles. Our world-class global distribution network is the largest provider of plant-based sweeteners. We distribute our portfolio of products in more than 100 countries with a vision to expand our portfolio to responsibly meet local preferences. We are committed to helping people enjoy life's everyday moments and the celebrations that bring us together. For more information, please visit www.WholeEarthBrands.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contacts:
Whole Earth Brands
312-840-5001
investor@wholeearthbrands.com 

ICR
Jeff Sonnek
646-277-1263
jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com 


