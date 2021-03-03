 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Participation In The UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference

Globe Newswire  
March 03, 2021 6:30am   Comments
Share:

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) ("Grocery Outlet" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will be participating in a virtual fireside chat at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET. Attending for Grocery Outlet will be Eric Lindberg, Chief Executive Officer, Charles Bracher, Chief Financial Officer and Joseph Pelland, Vice President of Investor Relations.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://investors.groceryoutlet.com/news-and-events/investor-calendar. An online archive will be available for a period of 30 days following the presentation.

About Grocery Outlet:
Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 375 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Nevada.


INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Jean Fontana
646-277-1214
Jean.Fontana@icrinc.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Layla Kasha
510-379-2176
lkasha@cfgo.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com