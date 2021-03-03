Lifelong educators expose America's systems of racism in 'The Imperfect Storm: Racism and a Pandemic Collide in America'

BUFORD, Ga., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the insights provided in James and Wandy Taylor's new book, "The Imperfect Storm: Racism and a Pandemic Collide in America: How it Impacted Public Education and How to Fix It" (published by Archway Publishing), readers can discover the problems students of color face on a daily basis and get strategies to eradicate racism in U.S. schools.

James and Wandy Taylor share how systemic racism in public education has prevented many black and brown children from achieving their full potential. In the book they explore how to:

• bridge the culture gap between teachers and students in culturally diverse classrooms;

• prepare teachers to succeed in multicultural settings;

• ascertain the differences between divergent views of education.

The authors also take readers on a journey through America's past that begins with the Jim Crow era of the late nineteenth century when America had separate and unequal societies and culminates in the present where students learn together — but from teachers that are often biased.

With their book, James and Wandy Taylor hope to "heighten the readers' awareness of systemic problems that continue to stifle the effectiveness of public education in America."

"The Imperfect Storm: Racism and a Pandemic Collide in America" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Imperfect-Storm-Pandemic-Impacted-Education/dp/1480898481.

"The Imperfect Storm: Racism and a Pandemic Collide in America"

By James and Wandy Taylor

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 314 pages | ISBN 9781480898479

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 314 pages | ISBN 9781480898486

E-Book | 314 pages | ISBN 9781480898493

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Dr. James "Jim" Taylor has worked in public education for over 40 years, having served in numerous administrative positions including associate superintendent. He earned a doctoral degree from the University of South Carolina in 1978. James Taylor released his first book in 2018 titled "From Unequal to Unwanted: Reforms Needed to Improve Public and Higher Education in America." Currently, he works as a consultant with Taylor & Taylor Education Consultants, LLC., a firm he co-owns with his wife, Dr. Wandy W. Taylor.

Dr. Wandy Taylor has 23 years of experience as an administrator in public education. She holds a doctorate in educational leadership and management from Capella University; an education specialist degree from the University of West Georgia; a master's in education from South Carolina State University, and a Bachelor of Science from the University of South Carolina. Currently, Wandy Taylor serves on three boards in Gwinnett County, Georgia: vice chair of the Board of Registrations and Elections; chair of the Public Library Board; and a member of the National Advisory Board for Preface, a nonprofit early literacy organization. Wandy Taylor also works as a performance consultant with the Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement, and she is the CEO of Taylor & Taylor Education Consultants, LLC.





Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Attachment





Marketing Services Archway Publishing 844-669-3957 pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com