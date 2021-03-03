SpiceJet and WheelTug conclude agreement for 400 slots of the state-of-the-art electric taxi system

GURUGRAM, India, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpiceJet, the country's favourite airline, has tied-up with WheelTug Plc for reserving 400 production slots for the state-of-the-art electric taxi system that will enable the airline in saving fuel, reducing CO2 emissions as well as noise levels, improve its fleet utilization thereby directly improving the company's bottom line.



The innovative WheelTug system places high-torque motors in the nose wheels of the aircraft. Pilots control the aircraft themselves, performing ground operations without requiring tugs for maneuvers. By keeping jet engines off in tight areas, the airline will lower its emissions. Additionally, SpiceJet gate and stand operations will be faster and more dependable helping the airline eliminate unexpected long delays affecting the schedule on any given day.

"SpiceJet is a strong advocate for reducing carbon emissions. By inducting WheelTug into its B737 operations, the company aims to reduce the fuel burn during Taxi out and in," said a SpiceJet spokesperson.

SpiceJet is the largest Boeing 737 operator in India.

Isaiah Cox, Chief Executive Officer, WheelTug said, "Signing SpiceJet at this time shows both companies are looking forward to a strong recovery for the industry as the world responds to the Covid-19 crisis."

"To that end, we also wish to recognize SpiceJet's leading role in transporting vaccines to India."

About SpiceJet Ltd

SpiceJet is India's favourite airline that has made flying affordable for more Indians than ever before. The airline operates a fleet of Boeing 737s, Bombardier Q-400s & freighters and is the country's largest regional player operating 63 daily flights under UDAN or the Regional Connectivity Scheme. The majority of the airline's fleet offers SpiceMax, the most spacious economy class seating in India.

The airline also operates a dedicated air cargo service under the brand name SpiceXpress offering safe, on-time, efficient and seamless cargo connectivity across India and on international routes.

About WheelTug plc

Based in the Isle of Man, WheelTug plc is developing the WheelTug aircraft electric drive system. More than 25 airlines representing 2000+ aircraft have reserved slots for WheelTug systems. www.wheeltug.com. Forward-looking statement: http://www.wheeltug.com/fls.shtml

For more information:

SpiceJet media contact:

Tushar Srivastava

Head, Corporate Affairs & CSR

tushar.srivastava@spicejet.com

Anand Deora

Sr. Manager –Corporate Communications

+91 -98103 44335 anand.deora@spicejet.com







