ProQR Announces Webcast of Presentation at Upcoming HC Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) (the "Company"), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced that Company management will present during a fireside chat at the upcoming virtual HC Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. A webcast of the presentation will be accessible on demand from the "Investors & Media" section of ProQR's website ( www.proqr.com ) under ‘Events', beginning March 9, 2021.



About ProQR

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Based on our unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies we are growing our pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.

Learn more about ProQR at www.proqr.com .

