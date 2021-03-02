Springfield, Mo., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the 21 years since Former President Clinton first recognized March as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, there has never been a more critical time for Americans to get screened for colorectal cancer. On March 1, 2021, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and their families sent out a national statement declaring March as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, urging the public to get screened. Based on modeling studies released in late 2020, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) says it's expecting an excess of 10,000 deaths from colon and breast cancers over the next decade, due in part to a lack of preventive screening during COVID-19. This March, Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC), the nation's leading advocacy organization, is urging the public to get screened through a national awareness campaign called "No Excuses."

"We passionately raise awareness each March, but this year it's different because there are even more lives at stake," said Fight CRC President Anjee Davis. "We know patients have avoided their screenings due to the pandemic, which will result in more cases and, unfortunately, deaths. Our message is clear this year: No excuses. Get screened!"

Carrying the message are 24 Fight Colorectal Cancer Ambassadors whose faces will appear in a campaign running in Times Square March 1-8. In addition to the media campaign, Fight CRC is involved in several events designed to raise awareness and rally the community. On Feb. 26-28, several Fight CRC advocates golfed alongside PGA TOUR Champions during the 2021 Cologuard Classic in Tucson, Arizona. On March 15, the organization will launch its annual advocacy event, Call-on Congress, to a digital audience. On March 23, Fight CRC is partnering with the newly launched Association of Black Gastroenterologists and Hepatolosists (ABGH) to host an online event to highlight the importance of screening for Black Americans in the COVID-19 era.

Throughout March, Fight CRC will be sharing stories of survivors, caregivers, and loved ones on its blog, social media channels, and podcast to encourage those 45 or older, or anyone with an increased risk or those spotting signs and symptoms, to get screened. The organization will be also be encouraging advocates to post a #StrongArmSelfie on social media; $1 per post will be donated to Fight CRC.

When it comes to colorectal cancer screening, patients have options. There are several non-invasive, at-home screening options in addition to colonoscopy.

"The best test is the one that gets done," said Lisa C. Richardson, M.D., MPH, Director of CDC's Division of Cancer Prevention and Control (DCPC) and member of Fight Colorectal Cancer's Health Equity Committee. For more information about screening, visit FightCRC.org/screening.

