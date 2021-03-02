 Skip to main content

Brookfield Office Properties Announces Quarterly Dividend Rate on Its Series S Preference Shares

Globe Newswire  
March 02, 2021 2:03pm
Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services nor for dissemination to the United States.
All amounts in Canadian dollars

BROOKFIELD NEWS, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Office Properties Inc., a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., today announced the quarterly dividend rate on its Class AAA Preference Shares, Series S ("Series S Shares") (TSX:BPO).

The dividend is paid at an annual rate, calculated for each quarter, of 3.48% over the annual yield on three-month Government of Canada treasury bills. The actual quarterly dividend rate in respect of the April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021 dividend period for the Series S Shares will be 0.885070% (3.55% on an annualized basis) and the dividend, if declared, for such dividend period will be $0.221268 per share, payable on June 30, 2021.

About Brookfield Office Properties

Brookfield Office Properties Inc. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. For more information, please visit bpy.brookfield.com/bpo.

Brookfield Contact:

Matt Cherry
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel.: (212) 417-7488
Email: matthew.cherry@brookfield.com


