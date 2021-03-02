Fandomodo Films Names Aishah Roberts Director of Film Development -- Europe & UK

Los Angeles, CA, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fandomodo Films announced the appointment of Aishah Roberts as the studio's Director of Film Development -- Europe & UK. Roberts will be responsible for development of Europe and UK-based film projects. Roberts starts on March 1st.

Originally from Antigua, Roberts grew up in the film industry as the only daughter of actor Conrad Roberts. In 2020, she founded Pyramid Four, a production company focused on development and production of inclusive content across film and television.

"We're thrilled that Aishah is joining our team," said Anthony Kaan, Fandomodo Films CEO. "She's the person you want with you in the foxhole, smart as nails, strategic, and driven. Her international relationships in entertainment will be key to Fandomodo's growth over the next two years."

Fandomodo Films is the studio behind the upcoming Untitled Brig Owens Story, a feature film that will recount the story of NFL players Brig Owens and Jerry Smith during the Civil Rights Era. Written by Tommy Oliver (40 Years A Prisoner, The Perfect Guy), the film will feature Joel Kinnaman (Hanna, Robocop, The Killing) as Smith, and is being produced by Anthony Kaan and Tommy Oliver.

About Fandomodo Fandomodo is a boutique film & television development, production and financing company focused on telling stories that haven't been told, and lifting up the voices of voiceless. More info at fandomodo.com.

Attachments



