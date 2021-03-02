VoIP-Pal Provides an Update on the Status of its Cases in the Northern District of California

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. ("VoIP-Pal", "Company") (OTCQB:VPLM) reports that on Friday, February 26, 2021, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California issued an Order requiring the parties to "meet and confer regarding alternative dispute resolution." The parties are expected to meet and confer this week and file a joint statement by March 8, 2021.



The Company is continuing to explore all of its legal options in its current cases, and has requested the Court in the Western District of Texas to maintain the stay of the Texas cases pending the outcome of the alternative dispute resolution process in the Northern District of California.

International Patents

Additionally, VoIP-Pal is considering its options regarding how best to capitalize on its patent rights in countries outside the United States. In addition to the Company's extensive U.S. patent portfolio, the Company owns issued patents in foreign countries including Canada, Indonesia, India, Brazil and the European Union. The countries where VoIP-Pal owns foreign patents have a combined population of about 2.6 billion, compared to 330 million in the United States.

VoIP-Pal CEO, Emil Malak stated, "So far our efforts have been focused primarily on monetizing our patents within the United States. We believe the time is right for us to once again evaluate our options for monetizing our many foreign patents. Our complete patent portfolio—which includes more than twenty U.S. patents and many foreign patents—is a valuable asset and we will actively seek to monetize it in the best way possible for our shareholders."

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.

VoIP-Pal.Com, Inc. ("VoIP-Pal") is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB:VPLM) headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol ("VoIP") technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a "forward looking statement" under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.

