Hanstone Gold Engages Hybrid Financial for IR & Marketing Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanstone Gold Corp. (TSX.V: HANS, FSE: HGO) ("Hanstone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, subject to TSX Venture Exchange and all other all regulatory approvals, that it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide marketing, market awareness and corporate broker services, pursuant to an agreement entered into between Hanstone and Hybrid dated February 25, 2021 (the "Hybrid Agreement").



Hybrid has been retained by the Company for an initial period of six months beginning March 1st, 2021, with compensation of CAD $18,750 per month for a six month period. The Hybrid Agreement will renew automatically for successive three (3) month periods thereafter, unless terminated by the Company in accordance with the Hybrid Agreement. Hybrid will be responsible for assisting Hanstone in all aspects of marketing and IR campaigns for the Company in Canada and the United States.

About Hybrid:

Hybrid Financial is a sale and distribution company working on behalf of clients in the financial services industry. Hybrid's unique approach helps effectively and efficiently build brands and launch products on behalf of small, medium, and large clients. Offices in Toronto and Montréal allow Hybrid to comprehensively cover both United States and Canadian markets.

About Hanstone:

Hanstone is a precious and base metals explorer with its current focus on the Doc and Snip North Projects optimally located in the heart of the prolific mineralized area of British Columbia known as the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle is an area which hosts numerous producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company holds a 100% earn in option in the 1,704-hectare Doc Project and owns a 100% interest in the 3,336-hectare Snip North Project. Hanstone has a highly experienced team of industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of gold deposits and in developing mineral exploration projects through discovery to production.

