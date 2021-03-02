360 DigiTech to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on March 15, 2021

SHANGHAI, China, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHANGHAI, China, Mar. 2, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) ("360 DigiTech" or the "Company"), a data driven, technology empowered digital platform, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, after U.S. markets close on Monday, March 15, 2021.



360 DigiTech's management team will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, March 15, 2021 (9:00 AM Beijing Time on March 16).

United States: +1-646-722-4977 Hong Kong: +852-3027-6500 Mainland China: 400-821-0637 International: +65-6408-5782 PIN: 80701635#

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the PIN to join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until March 23, 2021:

United States: +1-646-982-0473 International: +65-6408-5781 Access code: 319339808#

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.360shuke . com .

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) ("360 DigiTech" or the "Company") is a data driven, technology empowered digital platform. Through its platform the Company enables financial institutions to provide better and targeted products and services to a broader consumer base. The Company also offers standardized risk management service, in the form of SaaS modules to institutional clients. When coupled with its partnership with 360 Group, the Company's solutions created noticeable advantages in customer acquisition, funding optimization, risk assessment and post-lending management.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. 360 DigiTech may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20-F and 6-K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about 360 DigiTech's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding such risks and uncertainties is included in 360 DigiTech's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and 360 DigiTech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

360 DigiTech

E-mail: ir@360shuke.com

Christensen

In China

Mr. Eric Yuan

Phone: +86-138-0111-0739

E-mail: Eyuan@christensenir.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com



