Digital Lending Platform Market: Google Partners Up with ZestMoney to Offer Credits to its Customers

Pune, India, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital lending platform market is likely to gain momentum from the increasing demand for renewing and originating loans to provide efficient and quicker financial decisions. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, "Digital Lending Platform Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud-based), By End-User (Banks, Insurance Companies, Credit Unions, Savings and Loan Associations, Peer-to-Peer Lending, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." The report further states that the digital lending platform helps in managing every step of the loan origination process. It not only offers a seamless process but also aids in efficient monetary transactions.

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has shattered the global economy. Hospitals are exhibiting low number of beds for patients. Until and unless a vaccine is found, we are unable to estimate the timeline up to when this situation would persist. Our reports will help you in generating more revenues by choosing the right strategy.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

How will the companies surge sales of digital lending services?

Which companies are set to dominate the Digital Lending Platform Market in the near future?

Which segment would lead the market in the coming years?

What are the challenges and opportunities in the global Digital Lending Platform Market?

Drivers & Restraints-

Adoption of Digital Data Analytics for Understanding Customers will Favor Growth

Nowadays, several organizations are shifting rapidly towards digitizing their financial services. Hence, the banks are aiming to lower the timeframe from application to funding by redesigning their credit lending journeys. It is saving around 30.0% of costs. At the same time, to identify business opportunities and understand their customers, credit unions and banks are using digital data analytics. They are also helping to analyze payment networks for detecting non-customers. Therefore, the demand for digital lending platforms is surging at a fast pace.

Moreover, the governments of many countries are deploying favorable initiatives to support the usage of digital lending platforms. Coupled with this, the increasing need to reduce the time of loan management amongst borrowers would augment the digital lending platform market growth in the near future. However, the rising cases of fraud digital transactions and the increasing security concerns regarding online banking may obstruct growth.





Regional Analysis-

Increasing Digitization of Financial Services to Accelerate Growth in Asia Pacific

North America is anticipated to lead throughout the forthcoming years, followed by Europe by acquiring the largest digital lending platform market share. This growth is attributable to the increasing usage of artificial intelligence-based digital lending solutions for improving the digital banking experience for consumers.

In Asia Pacific, the rising efforts by the companies to digitize their financial services for attracting a large consumer base is set to propel the growth of the Digital Lending Platform Market. Apart from that, the increasing usage of online banking services and higher adoption of mobile computing devices would drive the demand for digital lending platforms in this region. Lastly, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America would exhibit high growth.





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Partnerships & Launching New Platforms to Surge Sales

The global market for digital lending platforms includes a large number of companies operating from all over the globe. Some of them are launching new platforms for customers to surge sales, while the others are partnering up with local start-ups to gain a competitive edge. Below are two latest industry developments:

July 2020 : Google is planning to foray into the space of digital lending platforms through its app GPay. The company joined hands with multiple fintech firms and onboarded ZestMoney to provide credits to customers.

: Google is planning to foray into the space of digital lending platforms through its app GPay. The company joined hands with multiple fintech firms and onboarded ZestMoney to provide credits to customers. June 2020: Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal introduced the Navi lending app under his financial services startup. It is a mobile application that would help in delivering instant personal loans to those belonging to the middle-income segment. It is capable of offering loans of up to ₹5 lakh.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the digital lending platform providers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

Black Knight, Inc.

Ellie Mae, Inc.

Finastra

FIS

Fiserv, Inc.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd.

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.

Tavant

Temenos Headquarters SA

Wipro Ltd.





