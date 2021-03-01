 Skip to main content

Core-Mark to Webcast Presentation from the Raymond James 2021 Institutional Investors Conference

Globe Newswire  
March 01, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
WESTLAKE, Texas, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE), one of the largest marketers of food, fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America, announced today that it will webcast its presentation from the Raymond James 2021 Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 beginning at 2:10 p.m. Eastern.

The live webcast can be accessed at www.core-mark.com. An archived replay of the presentation will be available shortly after the live event is completed and will remain on Core-Mark's website for 30 days.

Core-Mark

Core-Mark is one of the largest marketers of food, fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Founded in 1888, Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 40,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada through 32 distribution centers (excluding two distribution facilities the Company operates as a third-party logistics provider). Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. For more information, please visit www.core-mark.com.

Contact: David Lawrence, VP of Treasury and Investor Relations, 800-622-1713 x7923 or at david.lawrence@core-mark.com 

 


