Canadian fintech Hardbacon secures $1.1M in funding

MONTREAL, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hardbacon has secured $1,166,400 in funding from over 800 investors through the FrontFundr equity crowdfunding portal. The company has thus reached 233% of its $500,000 fundraising goal.



The company, which markets a personal finance application, has thus completed one of the largest rounds of equity crowdfunding in Canada. This new round brings Hardbacon's total financing to more than $2.2 million since its founding.

The money will be used to accelerate the fintech's growth, which aims to consolidate the lead generation market in the financial services industry through its personal finance management application.

This will enable the company to continue improving its comparison tools for financial products such as credit cards and online brokers , and develop a web version of its mobile application.

The financing will help the company create several positions in marketing and software development, as well as to finance its efforts to go public.

About Hardbacon

Bacon Financial Technologies, better known under its brand name Hardbacon, is dedicated to helping Canadians make better financial decisions, achieve their financial goals and become wealthier. The company, which has secured $1.1 million in funding, markets a mobile app that connects to its users' accounts and helps them plan, budget and invest. Hardbacon also enables its users to compare different financial services such as credit cards, bank accounts, online brokers and robo-advisors. The company is also marketing its technology to financial institutions to help them accelerate their digital transformations.

For further information, contact Julien Brault, CEO of Hardbacon at 514-250-3255 or at julien@hardbacon.com



