Seer to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 29, 2021

Globe Newswire  
March 01, 2021
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc., (NASDAQ:SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after market close on Monday, March 29, 2021. Company management will be webcasting a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the Investor section of Seer's website at investor.seer.bio. An archived replay will be available on the company's website following the event.

About Seer
Seer™ is a life sciences company focused on enabling exceptional scientific outcomes by commercializing transformative products that will drive breakthrough ideas by unlocking the deep, unbiased biological information that can make them a reality. Seer is developing its Proteograph™ Product Suite, which is an integrated solution consisting of consumables, automation instrumentation and proprietary software that performs deep, unbiased proteomics analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph to be efficient and easy-to-use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution broadly available to life sciences researchers. Seer's Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio.

Investor Contact
Carrie Mendivil
investor@seer.bio 

Media Contact
Karen Possemato
pr@seer.bio 


