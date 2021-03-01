Verona Pharma to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) ("Verona Pharma"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces that David Zaccardelli, Chief Executive Officer and President, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. The presentation will be available on-demand starting at 7:00 AM ET on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.



A webcast of the event will be available for 90 days on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company's website, www.veronapharma.com.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. If successfully developed and approved, Verona Pharma's product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The Company is evaluating nebulized ensifentrine in its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE ("Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy") for COPD maintenance treatment. Two additional formulations of ensifentrine are currently in Phase 2 development for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler ("DPI") and pressurized metered-dose inhaler ("pMDI"). Ensifentrine is being evaluated in a pilot clinical study in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.







