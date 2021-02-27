"Vaccinate With Love (Dedicated to Dr. Osterholm)," by Peter Lake, Generating Unexpected Response from Listeners

People have responded to Peter Lake's call to action in his new release "Vaccinate With Love (Dedicated to Dr. Osterholm") in an unexpected way. They have taken videos of themselves holding up signs saying "Vaccinate With Love" and expressing their support of frontline healthcare workers.

New York, NY, February 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Peter Lake’s “Vaccinate With Love (Dedicated to Dr. Osterholm)” has touched a chord with the public. Fans have started creating videos holding signs expressing their support of the song, its message, and frontline healthcare workers. A selection of videos are currently showcased on Peter Lake’s social media accounts. Peter says, “It warms my heart to see my song resonate with people to the point that they find a creative way of spreading love.” More videos are definitely encouraged as 100% of the song’s streaming royalties go to the Frontline Families Fund.

The Frontline Families Fund provides financial support to families of frontline healthcare workers who have lost their lives to COVID-19. It was created by the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation in partnership with Dr. Michael Osterholm. Other partners in the fund are Scholarship America for administration of post-secondary scholarships through the fund, and The Brave of Heart Fund to collaborate in making relief grants to families.

Dr. Osterholm himself stated that “The message Peter has in this song is just inspiring. In fact, I wish it would become an anthem for getting people vaccinated.”

“Vaccinate With Love (Dedicated To Dr. Osterholm)” is available on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tencent Music, Deezer, Tidal, and Pandora.

About Peter Lake: Peter Lake is a New York City based singer-songwriter who revels in anonymity. His musical influences include Curtis Mayfield, Motown, Billie Eilish and Rüfüs Du Sol. Therefore, it’s no surprise that he has not stuck to one genre, dabbling in rock, pop, indie, and house. Lake’s philosophy of music making is that by combining genres, the range of song creation has increased. A song that successfully incorporates and connects the positive aspects of different musical styles has the potential to be more universally appealing than any song in history. The opposite is also true. For the past few years, Lake has been in the studio writing and developing his craft. 2021 is the year Lake plans on releasing some of those recordings to the public starting with “Vaccinate With Love (Dedicated To Dr. Osterholm).”

