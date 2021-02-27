Cal Coast Credit Union and the San Diego Gulls Foundation Join Forces for the San Diego Gulls Book and Learning Supply Drive

San Diego, CA, February 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- California Coast Credit Union is teaming up with the San Diego Gulls Foundation to raise funds for the San Diego Gulls Book and School Supply Drive benefitting Words Alive, a local nonprofit organization focused on reading for children, teens and families.

From March 1 through March 8, community members are encouraged to support Words Alive by making a financial donation to the book and school supply drive or purchase books or supplies from the Words Alive Amazon Wish List. Monetary and supply donations made during the event will be tripled as the San Diego Gulls Foundation and Cal Coast Credit Union will each match up to $1,500 in donations made. Links for both can be found here: www.sandiegogulls.com/BookDrive

Words Alive Executive Director Rachel Orose said, “Words Alive is so grateful to the San Diego Gulls, Cal Coast Credit Union, and our entire community for helping us connect children, teens and families to the power of reading. Words Alive works with thousands of students– many struggling with distance learning, limited books and learning supplies at home, and being apart from loved ones over the past year. This campaign will re-ignite a joy of reading for hundreds of children and families across San Diego.”

Worlds Alive, based in San Diego, has served families in the region for over two decades.

“We are excited to collaborate with our partners at California Coast Credit Union and to continue to make a positive impact in the San Diego community,” said Gulls President of Business Operations Matt Savant. “The funds and materials raised for Words Alive will greatly assist students and families in our region and inspire them to use reading as a vital building block for their futures.”

The San Diego Gulls and California Coast Credit Union have had a long-standing partnership that includes their shared commitment to making a positive impact in the community.

“Education is at the core of Cal Coast’s values and purpose, so we are proud to collaborate with the San Diego Gulls Foundation on the Book and Learning Supply Drive,” said California Coast Credit Union President and CEO Todd Lane. “Along with the San Diego Gulls Foundation, our goal is to promote and support reading and literacy to help transform people’s lives, especially in underserved communities.”

About California Coast Credit Union

Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With approximately $3.2 billion in assets, the credit union serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 26 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.

About Words Alive

Words Alive connects children, teens, and families with the power of reading. Our mission is to open opportunities for life success by inspiring a commitment to reading. For over 21 years, Words Alive has provided access to relevant and quality books, shared reading experiences, and a connection to reading that lays the foundation for continued success. We envision a world where everyone is connected to the power of reading and the innumerable ways that it enriches our lives. We also know that empowering experiences turn individuals into agents of change and advocates for their own education, and that when everyone can read, whole communities thrive. At Words Alive, we believe that the world we envision is made possible through the simple, essential and effective act of reading together.

