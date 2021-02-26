Supernova Launches in Canada with a Unique Line of High-Grade Cannabis Strains

Craft cannabis grower, Supernova Farms Inc. (SFI) is launching into the Canadian cannabis market this year with an exciting new line of high-grade quad-level cannabis strains.

Calgary, Canada, February 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Aptly named for their cosmic characteristics, these strains are joining the explosive demand for high-grade legal cannabis across Canada.

“There are many great products coming from our fellow Canadian growers, but we want to provide something new and extraordinary for Canadians,” said CEO, Sam Kim. “Supernova has positioned itself to capitalize on the sky-rocketing craft market to produce strains never sold before in Canadian dispensaries.”

Over the past six years, the master growers have conducted market research to provide SFI with some of the most sought after genetics in the industry

These new strains offer Canadian consumers features that are highly sought after. These features include a balance of everything from THC/CBN levels, CBD profiles, terpene profiles, distinctive aromas, smoke & burn qualities, and most importantly the overall experience.

“We are only at the beginning of the cannabis evolution in this country,” said CMO, Shane Keller. “We have secured two of the most seasoned and meticulous master growers in the country so you can expect we are going to be at the forefront of innovative cannabis strains far into the future”

The exciting launch of SFI’s products come from a culmination of years of legal cultivation experience, extensive testing, and the development of proprietary growing techniques developed by the company’s award-winning master growers, Aleks and David Strbac, who are known for their eccentric perfectionism and their goal to be among the best growers in the world.

SFI is also excited to announce that all strains launching in 2021 are grown in a state-of-the-art, medical-grade facility located in the heart of Western Canada.

“It is very important that our customers can rely on us to create products that are high-grade and light years ahead of the average Cannabis currently found across the Canadian market. We are here to get things right the first time with fully developed, properly dried, and cured product,” said COO, Aleks Strbac. “As a cannabis consumer myself, I choose products that are not chemically altered or sprayed with pesticides.”

Although a relatively new player in Canada, anticipation for SFI’s cannabis has already rocketed upwards in a very short period of time.

You will be able to find SFI’s products on the shelves of dispensaries in a galaxy near you in mid-2021.

