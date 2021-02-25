Sale of Renegade Storage, Murphy, North Carolina

Midcoast Properties, Inc. announces the recent sale of Renegade Storage, located in Murphy, North Carolina.

Hilton Head Island, SC, February 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Midcoast Properties, Inc. announces the recent sale of Renegade Storage, located in Murphy, North Carolina. Midcoast Properties represented the seller, with Bobby Moss as lead broker. The facility was sold to a partnership of seasoned investors.

Renegade Storage is a well maintained, recently expanded self storage facility comprised of 264 units, providing 36,100 net rentable square feet. The 6.96 +/- acre property is improved with eight self storage buildings that house 172 drive-up units, 65 climate-controlled units, 26 parking spaces, and an office. Additional units can be added on the developed area, as well as approximately one acre of undeveloped land. Site amenities include perimeter fencing with access-controlled gates, new security camera systems, ample lighting, multiple billboards and an on-site rental office.

Murphy is the county seat of Cherokee County, which is the westernmost county in North Carolina. It is located approximately six miles north of the Georgia state line and 15.5 miles east of the Tennessee state line. It is situated at the confluence of the Hiwassee and Valley rivers.

Despite the still ongoing challenging times created by COVID-19, buyers' interests and activities continue to be strong in the self storage market. The team at Midcoast Properties, Inc. has closed multiple transactions during this unsettling time and 2021 has started out even stronger. Midcoast continues to be client-focused and serve as a valuable resource to self storage owners, buyers, industry members, and investors.

As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value. For additional information, visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact Bobby Moss, Bobby@MidcoastProperties.com, (864)569-2786, or Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, Dale@MidcoastProperties.com, (843)342-7650.

Contact Information:

Midcoast Properties, Inc.

Dale C. Eisenman

843-342-7650

Contact via Email

www.midcoastproperties.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/831621

Press Release Distributed by PR.com