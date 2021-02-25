New Digital Hub Specializes in Original Content for the Celebration of Ramadan, Eid al Fitr, and Eid al Adha.

Temple City, CA, February 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Eid Collective, a dedicated Muslim lifestyle website with specialized original content for the celebration of Ramadan, Eid al Fitr, and Eid al Adha, announces its official launch earlier this month. Designed for Muslim readers worldwide, Eid Collective curates niche articles entailing everything one needs to know in order to celebrate the Islamic holidays with the latest in decor, recipes, gifting, fashion, DIY and more. Launching with more than 90 Muslim writers, brands, and content creators known as “The Collective,” Eid Collective will connect readers with various brands, businesses, and diverse voices from across the Muslim community.

“As a Muslim-American woman and mother who loves the rituals and traditions of the Islamic holidays, I couldn’t help but notice that there was no one communal website for fellow Muslims to share in the joys of the holidays together,” said Sara Mertaban, Founder of Eid Collective. “With Eid Collective, we not only want to create a resource for holiday inspiration and planning but also to foster an active community that supports one another and shares Muslim stories year-round. We are excited to officially launch and welcome Muslim readers around the world to discover our platform and help put them in the spirit of the sacred annual holidays.”

As the Ramadan and Eid market continues to evolve and grow, Eid Collective will share new content weekly inclusive of trends and tips to best celebrate the holidays. A sampling of niche round-up topics and resources includes where to buy Ramadan and Eid balloons, best suhoor drinks, Ramadan journals for kids, and more.

By partnering with Muslim-owned businesses during the Ramadan and Eid seasons as part of The Collective, Eid Collective will enable readers to discover products and services they might have not been able to find on any other individual website.

