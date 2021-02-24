Amy L. Burcham Recognized as a VIP Member for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Silver Springs, FL, February 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Amy L. Burcham of Silver Springs, Florida has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of business coaching.

About Amy L. Burcham

Amy Burcham is a business coach and mentor for Abaffillate.ws, a national coaching service/graphic design, and web development service. She provides coaching services, logo design, web page, and marketing services. With over 5 years’ experience, Ms. Burcham is responsible for online coaching, mentoring, and business consulting. She is a life coach for many young adults. She also creates logos and designs websites.

Ms. Burcham is also the owner and personalized product specialist for Usedcarsnearme.ws. She serves as your vehicle advocate to sell or trade-in your current vehicle and then assists you with buying another car. They have over 600 vehicles across 12 dealerships in their auto group to help you choose the right vehicle for you. Amy Burcham can be contacted for an appraisal through their website.

Born in Rhode Island, Amy attended college. Previously, she spent over 25 years in the customer service, real estate, and restaurant industry as a server, trainer, assistant manager, and general manager. She assisted in opening an IHOP in 2008 and served as their general manager for 4 years.

Ms. Burcham is affiliated with the Icon Women's Foundation, Jenkins Acura, and Davidson's Inventions. She is married to Kenneth and has three children, Anthony, Savanna, and Gage. In her spare time, Amy enjoys fishing, creative writing, designing graphics, and inventing new innovative items.

Amy Burcham states, “My ultimate goal is to open a non-profit organization to help people in abusive relationships that need to get out but have no way to or nowhere to go, and create safe living spaces for homeless young adults.”

For further information, please contact:

usedcarsnearme.mobirisesite.com and https://5e88478a36a15.site123.me/.

