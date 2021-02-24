SCORE Rhode Island Recognized as a Top Chapter in the Country

Providence, RI, February 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SCORE has named Rhode Island its Northeast Region Chapter of the Year in recognition of the chapter's commitment to outstanding service in helping entrepreneurs start and grow businesses in the past year. The chapter achieved success by focusing on the needs of their small business clients, partnering with more than 30 other organizations in the community, and achieving one of the highest market penetrations and client satisfaction ratings in the country.

"Rhode Island is the model SCORE chapter for how we operate today. They are actively engaged in all facets of their community and partnering with any organization that help further SCORE's mission," said Mark Cutler, Regional Vice President SCORE Northeast.

In presenting the award, Mark cited the chapter’s well-known brand and mission, its leadership program stressing continuous succession, and its year-to-year success. For instance, 2020 total services increased 45% with exceptionally high-quality service to their clients featuring a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 92% and an outstanding 72% client conversion rate. Rhode Island is a Diamond Chapter with 5 years in a row of Platinum Status.

"The award is a wonderful tribute to the chapter's volunteers who spend thousands of hours each year strengthening the foundation of our community by working with aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners," said Rochelle Blease, Chapter Co-Chair of SCORE Rhode Island. "SCORE's mentoring, workshops and seminars are a unique and invaluable resource for the small business community in our region."

“We are particularly happy that the chapter has added a new pool of talented and diverse professionals to our strong legacy of experienced mentors and leaders,” said Chapter Co-Chair Jim Mutschler. “Last year, we added 33 new volunteers, with a significant increase in women and minorities, mirroring the clients we are mentoring.”

“This award is not only a recognition of the incredible amount of time and extraordinary talent that our chapter members contribute in support of our clients. It also acknowledges the value of sharing our mission of fostering vibrant small business communities with our many partners within the Rhode Island and South Coast Massachusetts small business ecosystem,” added former Chapter Co-Chair Ray Gorman.

For more than 50 years, SCORE has helped more than 11 million aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners through mentoring and business workshops. More than 11,000 volunteer business mentors in more than 320 chapters serve their communities. Visit SCORE at www.score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

