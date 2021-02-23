Telemarketing Services Firm QCS Hires SOC 2 Auditor

Telemarketing Services firm, QCS, hires A-LIGN ASSURANCE as their SOC 2 Auditor. SOC 2 is the industry standard for data security.

Aurora, NE, February 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Quality Contact Solutions has hired A-LIGN ASSURANCE, a third party independent audit firm to perform a SOC 2 audit. A SOC 2 audit report provides detailed information and assurance about a service organization's security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and/or privacy controls, based on their compliance with the AICPA's (American Institute of Certified Public Accountants) TSC (Trust Services Criteria). Over the past year the company has prepared and is now ready to begin the arduous audit process.

A-LIGN ASSURANCE, a leading cybersecurity, and compliance professional services firm, will begin the audit process immediately. SOC 2 Type 1 certification will be completed by June 2021. SOC 2 Type II certification is expected to be completed by October 2021.

SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) examinations were designed by the AICPA to assist organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, by ensuring the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. The SOC 2 attestation demonstrates that the services and systems assessed to achieve the rigorous security standards, processing integrity, confidentiality, privacy, and availability.

“We are committed to ensuring the privacy and security of our client data and systems. To demonstrate our commitment, we are investing in SOC 2 Type II certification. The certification will assure current and future clients of our commitment to data safety,” said Angela Garfinkel President and Founder of Quality Contact Solutions.

Dean Garfinkel, QCS’s Chief Operating Officer will lead the project along with his talented team of I.T. and compliance professionals. “SOC 2 Type II certification is considered to be the benchmark for data security. By no means is the process quick and easy but it’s essential. We believe an in-depth review will demonstrate our commitment to data security, and meeting the compliance needs of our clients today and in the future.”

About Quality Contact Solutions

Quality Contact Solutions (QCS) is a certified woman-owned business enterprise and an industry leader in call center and telemarketing services solutions, including B2B and B2C programs. QCS offers many telemarketing services, including outsourced sales, upselling, cross-selling, surveys, lead generation, sales lead qualification, appointment setting, inside sales, and inbound customer service. The QCS expertise resides in providing turnkey outsourced call center services that augment sales and marketing programs across various industries.

About A-LIGN ASSURANCE

A-LIGN ASSURANCE is a premier global provider of technology infrastructure solutions. For over 33 years, leading firms worldwide have relied on Align to guide them through IT challenges, delivering complete, secure solutions for business change and growth. Align is headquartered in New York City and has offices in London, Chicago, San Francisco, Arizona, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia.

Contact Information:

Quality Contact Solutions

Natalie Barq

516.656.5113

Contact via Email

qualitycontactsolutions.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/831556

Press Release Distributed by PR.com