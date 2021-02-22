Established in 1999, JPS has established a stable foundation of professional hair products, such as hair dyes, hair care, hair styling and perm products. With 20 years of accumulated technology and expertise, the company founded an affiliated research institute in 2007 and is dedicated to R&D.

Incheon, Korea, South, February 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- JPS Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (JPS), a Korean professional hair cosmetics manufacturer, is entering the US market.

Established in 1999, JPS has established a stable foundation of professional hair products, such as hair dyes, hair care, hair styling and perm products. With 20 years of accumulated technology and expertise, the company founded an affiliated research institute in 2007 and is dedicated to R&D. As a comprehensive beauty manufacturer, it has been challenging the skin industry beyond the hair sector, with products such as body wash, hand cream and slimming balm boasting significant growth potential.

JPS' brands include mielle Professional, Zab and Labay for professionals. In 2017, the company launched Cure-shield, a B2C brand for general consumers, and are expanding their product scope starting with the "Timing" series of shampoos tailored to specific customer needs. Their flagship professional hair products brand by mielle professional: Blondie Anne Treatment Color Cream (hair dye cream), 3 set of Seaweed Scalp Cleansing Shampoo, Mask Pack and Tonic (hair care) as well as Chock Chock Ringer Pack (hair treatment) and a total hair system.

With this background, JPS started exporting to China in 2005 and has grown its export business to 20 countries around the world, including multiple Southeast Asian markets, Australia and Russia. In addition, the company obtained ISO9001/14001 and ISO 22716 certification in August 2020, and achieved a record of surpassing KRW 10 billion in annual sales and USD 1 million in annual exports in 2019.

JSP is committed to become a global enterprise thereby enhancing Korea’s reputation on the global stage based on its’ unceasing vision of pursuing challenge and transformation.

