seca Corporation Awarded Patient Scales Sole-Supplier Contract with Premier Inc.'s SURPASS and ASCEND Purchasing Programs

Los Angeles, CA, February 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- seca Corporation, the world's market leader in medical measuring and weighing announced today that it has been awarded a contract with Premier’s highly committed ASCEND (Accelerated Supply Chain Endeavor) program in the category of Patient Scales. In addition, seca was the only supplier of patient scales designated to participate in Premier’s SURPASS and ASCEND purchasing programs. Effective April 1, 2021, the three-year sole-supplier agreement with Premier’s highly committed ASCEND program allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for patient scales.

“We are honored to be chosen as the sole supplier of patient scales designated to participate in Premier’s SURPASS and ASCEND purchasing programs. These contracts allow healthcare facilities and providers across all care continuums access to seca’s extensive product portfolio of patient scales and EMR-validated solutions. Whether you’re looking for future proof technology or timeless mechanical devices, seca supports immediate or future EMR integration,” said Duane Jones, Director National Accounts & Integration Solutions. “Our top priority is eliminating the risk of weight documentation errors entirely and alleviating the burden from the clinical staff & pharmacy departments while also optimizing processes and improving efficiencies.”

The ASCEND program is designed to help healthcare providers achieve and sustain rapid improvements in supply chain performance. It also assists Premier member hospitals in ongoing efforts to control and reduce costs through simplified purchasing processes, appropriate clinical utilization and specially negotiated contracts. Premier Inc. is highly regarded for driving efficiencies in hospitals and healthcare systems. As a leading healthcare improvement company, Premier unites an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

“This agreement will help us continue in our efforts as global market leader to provide intelligent measuring and weighing solutions that deliver accurate data and simplify routine workflows without compromising operational efficiency,” added Robert Vogel, CEO Sales & Marketing. “As Medical Scales and we continuously raise the bar with cutting-edge innovations and top-quality products, seca builds upon our mission to provide precision for health around the globe.”

Since 1840, seca has become a global leader in medical technology and has perfected the skill of developing innovative weighing and measuring solutions. seca products are sold by 18 branch offices and exported to 110 countries. The seca service network guarantees continuous maintenance of the precision instruments. To provide doctors and medical personnel with professional support, seca maintains close contact to users and tailors innovative products to the exact needs of their medical applications. Examples include networked measuring stations that communicate with each other, service and software systems that simplify medical routines, vital signs monitors that integrate seamlessly with seca scales and the medical Body Composition Analyzer (mBCA) which uses Bioelectrical Impedance Measurement (BIA) to revolutionize diagnostics and treatment. Ultra-modern production technology, durable materials and a worldwide quality management system ensure top-level product standards. For more information, visit www.seca.com.

