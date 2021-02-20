"The Stars in April" by Debut Author Peggy Wirgau; Featured Author for American Christian Fiction Writers (ACFW) February 2021 and ACFW April Book of the Month

Palm Bay, FL, February 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- "The Stars in April," by debut author Peggy Wirgau, has been selected as American Christian Fiction Writer's Featured Author for February 2021 and ACFW April 2021 Book of the Month.

"The Stars in April" is based on the true story of twelve-year-old Titanic survivor Ruth Becker. This character-driven novel has crossover appeal to young adult and adult audiences, and releases in time for the annual National Titanic Week 2021, and the anniversary of the disaster on April 15, 2021.

American Christian Fiction Writers (ACFW) is a professional organization devoted to the craft of Christian Fiction. A premier Christian writing community, ACFW provides resources for encouragement, writing education, networking, and more.

Advance Praise for "The Stars in April"

"A captivating, honest, lovingly told story of a young girl’s courageous journey. If you only read one book about the Titanic, read this one!"

- Francisco X. Stork, Award-winning author many books for young adults, including his latest, "Illegal"

Book Title: The Stars in April, by Peggy Wirgau

www.peggywirgau.com

IlluminateYA Fiction/Iron Stream Media

ISBN: 9781645263074 (Hardcover)

ISBN: 9781645263067 (Softcover)

Author Bio: Peggy Wirgau lives in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and Delray Beach, Florida. She loves bringing history to life for readers. Peggy has written for Appleseeds, Insight, Learning Through History, and contributed to Why? Titanic Moments by Yvonne Lehman. Her blog features in-depth Titanic stories, and her followers include descendants of the ship’s real-life victims and survivors.

A graduate of Michigan State University and George Mason University, Peggy is an active member of American Christian Fiction Writers, Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, Historical Novel Society, and Great Lakes Titanic Connection. She loves to travel, especially to New York City and Mackinac Island, Michigan, where she explores historical sites. Peggy is also a Registered Nurse. She and her husband have two adult children.

