"Vaccinate with Love (Dedicated to Dr. Osterholm)" Receives Doctor's Recommendation to be an Official Vaccination Anthem

Member of President Biden's COVID-19 Advisory Board and Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, Dr. Michael Osterholm, Muses Over Peter Lake's New Release on the Osterholm Update: COVID-19 podcast. He voiced that "The message Peter has in this song is just inspiring. In fact, I wish it would become an anthem for getting people vaccinated."

New York, NY, February 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This week the Osterholm Update: COVID-19 podcast featured singer Peter Lake’s new release, “Vaccinate With Love (Dedicated to Dr. Osterholm).” Dr. Michael Osterholm expressed genuine appreciation for both the artist and the song. He voiced that “The message Peter has in this song is just inspiring. In fact, I wish it would become an anthem for getting people vaccinated.”

“Vaccinate With Love (Dedicated to Dr. Osterholm)” is definitely anthem material. Besides being catchy, the song’s simple message is extremely important and timely. Dr. Osterholm also stated, “So let this be the reason to share with people why to get vaccinated. It’s all about vaccinating with love, with the hope it inspires all of us to know a day when we can all get vaccinated with all of our doses and the fact that we can bring this terrible terrible pandemic under control.”

“Vaccinate With Love (Dedicated To Dr. Osterholm)” is available on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tencent Music, Deezer, Tidal, and Pandora.

100% of the song’s streaming royalties go to the Frontline Families Fund.

The Frontline Families Fund was created by the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation in partnership with Dr. Michael Osterholm. Other partners in the fund are Scholarship America for administration of post-secondary scholarships through the fund, and The Brave of Heart Fund to collaborate in making relief grants to families. This organization provides financial support to families of frontline healthcare workers who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

About Peter Lake

Peter Lake is a New York City based singer-songwriter who revels in anonymity. His musical influences include Curtis Mayfield, Motown, Billie Eilish and Rüfüs Du Sol. Therefore, it’s no surprise that he has not stuck to one genre, dabbling in rock, pop, indie, and house. Lake’s philosophy of music making is that by combining genres, the range of song creation has increased. A song that successfully incorporates and connects the positive aspects of different musical styles has the potential to be more universally appealing than any song in history. The opposite is also true. For the past few years, Lake has been in the studio writing and developing his craft. 2021 is the year Lake plans on releasing some of those recordings to the public starting with “Vaccinate With Love (Dedicated To Dr. Osterholm).”

For more information visit: peterlakesounds.com

Instagram: @peterlakemusic

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2LO6MZ0w06BnfgIfoJHIe6

Podcast: The Osterholm Update: COVID-19 (Episode 44): https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/covid-19/podcasts-webinars/episode-44

Contact Information:

Two Shes Productions

Nira Paliwoda

917-544-7306

Contact via Email

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/831417

Press Release Distributed by PR.com