The Confident Carson City Coin Collector – Rusty Goe at Southgate Coins

Landmark New 3-Volume Book Set Released About Carson City Coins – Answers Hundreds of Questions About the Carson City Mint and Its Coins. Rusty Goe's new three-volume set titled, "The Confident Carson City Coin Collector" answers myriad questions asked by his clients during his three-plus-decade career as a coin dealer, researcher, and author. Goe says in his introduction that informed and knowledge-based collectors derive the most pleasure and gratification from their collecting pursuits.

Reno, NV, February 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Rusty Goe, from Southgate Coins, argues that the Carson City Mint and its coins provide hobbyists with some of the most fascinating studies in all of numismatics. He says there is no doubt that “CC” coins are extremely popular among collectors of all stripes. He believes his newest release will stimulate more interest as well as provide much-needed information for those who desire to pursue the topics in greater depth.

Q. David Bowers writes in his foreword for Volume 1:

“The current volumes are monumental additions to the existing literature on the Carson City Mint. I have never seen a more exhaustive study of coins (of any kind) presented. I am greatly impressed with The Confident Carson City Coin Collector.”

Rusty Goe is a recognized authority on the Carson City Mint’s history and the coins that have survived from that institution. His previous two award-winning books are The Mint on Carson Street (2003) and James Crawford: Master of the Mint at Carson City (2007). His has assisted many collectors in building praiseworthy sets of Carson City coins. In 2005 he founded the Carson City Coin Collectors of America. The club’s journal, Curry’s Chronicle, won numerous awards.

Goe’s new reference work consists of three volumes comprising 2,500 pages. Sharp, full-color images of all 111 date-denominations comprising a basic complete set of Carson City coins decorate the pages. For each date-denomination Goe presents a Historical Setting section that provides readers with glimpses of operations at the Carson City Mint during the years in which the coins were made. Also, these sections feature pertinent stories about Nevada and the United States within the same timeframe.

Given these perspectives, Goe then guides readers through the Coin Commentary sections for each date-denomination. Surviving population data, pricing information (from the past and the present), and pedigrees are systematically codified. Hundreds of auction appearances of Carson City coins are cited. Goe also teaches readers how to evaluate the physical qualities of individual coins, observing their positive as well as negative characteristics.

Volume 1 comprises 848 pages; Volume 2 runs 1,012 pages; and Volume 3 is 640 pages in length. Goe says it required such page counts to cover the comprehensive material he wished to share.

Included in the extensive appendices are:

- Finest Known Specimens all 111 “CC” Date-Denominations

- Cost Estimates Finest Known Specimens Complete 111-Piece Set “CC” Coins Year-End 2018

- 70-Year Red Book Pricing Study for Carson City Coins (1947 – 2018)

- Nevada State Museum 109-Piece Carson City Coin Collection – Condition Ratings

- Surviving Population Totals all Date-Denominations Carson City Coins Year-End 2018

- Survival Populations for Carson City Coins Fewer than 1,000 Pieces

As Goe asserts, “Passionate Carson City coin enthusiasts thirst for the water of knowledge drawn from the conduits of reliable research. These volumes attempt to quench some of this thirstiness.”

Early reviewers of these volumes agree that anyone interested in the Carson City Mint's history or collecting Carson City coin needs this book-set.

Commentators have declared that Rusty Goe’s first full-length book, "The Mint on Carson Street" (2003), stimulated much interest in the collecting of Carson City coins. Many notable collections of “CC” coins were built in the aftermath of the release of that book.

Many builders of such collections credited The Mint on Carson Street for inspiring them to begin (or become more passionate about) their pursuits of “CC” coins.

Goe’s new three-volume set is sure to ignite (or rekindle) such interest in many people’s minds. The Confident Carson City Coin Collector will serve as the definitive reference work about the Carson City Mint and its coins for decades to come.

Contact Information:

Southgate Coins

Marie Goe

775-870-1876

Contact via Email

https://www.southgatecoins.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/831372

Press Release Distributed by PR.com