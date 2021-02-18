AFJ Law Group PLLC is Helping Michigan Small Businesses Survive and Thrive Through COVID-19

AFJ Law Group PLLC specializes in business litigation, real estate transactions and estate planning.

Rochester, MI, February 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- These are tough times for small business, and Attorney Alexis Feliz Johnson knows it. That's why she left her career, working for big corporate firms, to help those closest to her heart.

After graduating from Wayne State University Law School, Alexis began working at a large insurance defense firm, and was eventually recruited by prominent business litigation firm, Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton P.C. where she handled an impressive array of business related issues and litigation. Once COVID came along and completely changed life as we know it, she saw that small businesses were suffering much more than large ones, and knew she could help.

Small business is personal to Johnson. "Both of my parents were small business owners. My father owned a small construction company and my mom has a boutique law firm specializing in family law." They both inspired her by their own lives, and the stories of people they knew.

Johnson learned firsthand that just because a business starts small, doesn’t mean its impact will be. “My dad’s childhood best friend was Berry Gordy, founder of Motown. Growing up, I heard all these amazing stories about how (Gordy) got started, against all odds. These stories taught me that if a small local brand could turn into a music movement that changed the world, there is no ceiling, with the right professional advice. AFJ Law Group intends to operate the same way with each of its business clients."

Johnson has created a firm where small business owners can access the experience and skill that a big firm provides, with the personalized attention only a small firm can give. "The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that business can be performed more efficiently, without the large overhead. This may be truer in the legal arena then anywhere else. The pandemic has actually helped the traditional legal world become more affordable and available to those who need it most. One thing that has increased in these times, though, is the absolute necessity of good legal advice to navigate through uncertain times."

AFJ Law Group PLLC serves clients in the metro-Detroit area. For more information, visit www.afjlawgroup.com, call (248) 266-2135, and join their YouTube channel for weekly videos to help small businesses.

