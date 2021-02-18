CommLab India Tops the List of Top Rapid eLearning Providers for 2021

Hyderabad, India, February 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CommLab India, the most sought-after rapid eLearning solutions provider for corporate training, has been ranked first among the top global rapid eLearning content providers for the third time in a row. This achievement is a testimony to its strength in, and commitment to, rapid eLearning design and development.

With the new normal of social distancing here to stay, an increasing number of organizations are looking to start online training – by converting their classroom training material to eLearning, microlearning, or virtual instructor-led training. And rapid eLearning is the best way to ensure online training is rolled out "rapidly" and on time.

The USP of CommLab India is "rapid eLearning solutions with scale, speed, and quality." It offers classroom to eLearning/VILT conversion, microlearning solutions, conversion of legacy courses to HTML5 for mobile compatibility, and eLearning translations. Whether you want to ramp up your online training, get started with blended learning, or make training accessible to your millennials or remote workers – you can’t afford to ignore rapid eLearning, not anymore.

The ranking by eLearning Industry is based on the following 8 parameters, with CommLab India topping the list:

Company’s economic growth potential

Company’s social responsibility

Customer retention

Customer reviews

Employee turnover

Learning industry innovation

Quality of content development in Rapid eLearning

Expertise in Learning solutions

The unique value CommLab India lends to rapid eLearning design lies in its use of robust instructional design principles. Courses developed by CommLab India are rooted in ID principles – minus the bells and whistles. The emphasis is on determining performance-based learning objectives, selecting the right instructional design strategy & authoring tool, reducing SME time for reviews – all without compromising on quality and keeping to timelines.

And this is possible because of CommLab India’s:

Strong background in classroom teaching, eLearning, and corporate training

Instructional design expertise

Large pool of experts in all major authoring tools

Global, agile project management

Because CommLab India understands how frustrating it can be for organizations to work with multiple vendors to roll out training, it offers all rapid eLearning services under one roof. This also helps organizations ensure uninterrupted training – despite physical constraints – consistently, across the globe, in multiple formats.

Speaking of the recognition, Dr. RK Prasad, CEO & Co-Founder of CommLab India, said, “We have been championing rapid eLearning since the last 4-5 years and it’s heart-warming to see it being embraced by organizations to build a continuous learning culture. We’ve demonstrated the usefulness of rapid eLearning and will keep improving it until it becomes the new normal in corporate training!”

About CommLab India:

CommLab India, with more than two decades’ experience in the learning industry serving 100 International customers in 30+ countries, is one of the most sought-after global leaders for rapid eLearning solutions. It has been ranked first among top providers of Rapid eLearning for 2021 and Blended Learning Solutions for 2020 by eLearning Industry.

