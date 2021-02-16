Riem Badr, MD, FCAP Named Chief of Pathology and Laboratory Services

Port Jefferson Station, NY, February 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, has named board-certified hematopathologist Riem Badr, MD, FCAP, the chief of Pathology and Laboratory Services.

Dr. Badr continues to lead the pathology department and Core Medical Laboratory, a division of NYCBS that is at the forefront of improved healthcare and an integral part of patient outcomes. She oversees the lab’s administrative and overall operations with an infectious smile and unique perspective.

“My excitement to begin this new chapter is parallel to the level of commitment I have to every person that walks through my door and every patient that places their trust in the NYCBS family,” said Dr. Badr.

Dr. Badr earned her M.S, MB, and Ch B Degrees from Alexandria University in Egypt. She completed two Residencies; one in pediatric surgery at Alexandria University Hospital and another in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology at Westchester Medical Center, New York Medical College. After completing her Residency, Dr. Badr set her sights on two more fellowships in Hematopathology and Surgical Pathology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles. Previously, Dr. Badr served as the Associate Director of Hematopathology at Inform Diagnostics and as the Director of Hematopathology and Senior Hematopathologist at Genoptix Medical Laboratory.

“Dr. Badr is a renowned hematopathologist who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to NYCBS’s Core Medical Laboratory,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of New York Cancer & Blood Specialists. “She is an excellent leader who will continue to enhance the quality and efficiency of laboratory services for our patients and physicians by applying the newest science and technologies.”

Core Medical Laboratories specializes in providing a wide variety of medical laboratory tests from a single location by combining the latest technologies with the most knowledgeable medical professionals. The lab performs over 1000 different clinical tests, including Flow Cytometry, Molecular, Hematology, Coagulation, Chemistry, Histology, Cytology, Fertility, and Hormone Studies to save patients time and stress. The lab provides innovative, state-of-the-art testing using cutting-edge medical technologies to ensure the quality of the results and provide the most optimum care to patients.

About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality, comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York.

