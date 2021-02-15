Sativa Bliss Features the Famous Strains for a Sexy Valentine's Day

For weedy lovers, Valentine's Day is just one of those days to express pleasure and self-expression. Sativa Bliss details here some of the sweet and relaxing strains for that perfect intimate celebration on February 14.

Ontario, Canada, February 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Sativa Bliss Cannabis Boutique joins everyone in celebrating the love-filled day. The shop at its Kitchener location is filled with romance-themed cannabis products that would surely help any cannabis user seduce and enchant their loved one.

White Rino

This high thc potential is a classic bc bud strain that is cultivated on the Gulf islands. This strain is very popular across Canada and an indica-dominant child of White Widow which is a known phenotype for its potent and intense flavor. What makes this strain perfect for your intimate encounter is its fruity aromas of blueberries and mangoes (myrcene), green grapes (alpha-pinene), and Thai basil (caryophyllene). What makes it even sexier is how the leaves of this compact bud showcase a variety of colours, ranging from sea green to lime peel, with splashes of amethyst.

Sensi Star

When one is obsessed with strong lemon and pepper aromas, the Sensi Star strain is definitely the perfect choice because it comes from the limonene and trans-caryophyllene in its terpene profile. Its very strong thc potency will definitely wow you and your partner! Sensi Star is indica-dominant and is being grown indoors. Since it is sun-enriched, it has an improved dense flower structure which is then slow-dried, artisan-cured and hand-polished.

Cold Creek Kush

This strain seems to be the Valentine symbol in the world of cannabis as the Cold Creek Kush has a dense, heart-shaped, light green buds full of trichomes and amber hairs. It is grown in the Niagra region of Ontario and is recognized for its dank smell as if one is smelling a forest after a rainfall. Lovers who are fond of earthy and woody vibe find the Cold Creek Kush the number one choice because of its strongly herbal taste profile tinged with a fresh sour pine.

Pedro's Sweet Sativa

As flower is an expression of love, so is Pedro’s Sweet Sativa as it is a Sativa-dominant hybrid that produces large, airy flowers with a unique terpene profile and high THC content. This strain is a Canadian-bred cross of a Dominican Sativa with White Russian and an unknown Indica.

D. Bubba

D.Bubba is a famous bc strain that is a real pride of Vancouver. This strain would definitely be your new Valentine’s Day special favorite because of its flavours and aromas reminiscent of spicy earth (caryophyllene), gassy hops (humulene), and creamy coffee (bisabolol). Its dense and lightly-feathered buds are adorned with dark green leaves that are almost completely concealed by a heavy icing of trichomes.

Jean Guy

To complete the list of Sativa Bliss’ Valentine’s artful and sensual strains, the Jena Guy steals the scene with its pungent sweet, citrusy and woody aroma for a very strong THC potency. Similar to the Sensi Star, Jean Guy has an improved dense flower structure which is then slow-dried, artisan-cured and hand-polished.

About Sativa Bliss Cannabis Boutique Kitchener

Sativa Bliss Cannabis Boutique is a chain of licensed cannabis stores with locations throughout Ontario. They are an independent, Canadian owned & operated Cannabis Retail Company who are passionate about the cannabis industry. They strive to create a culture that fosters acceptance, community, ongoing-education, and sustainability. They are passionate about destigmatizing cannabis, ensuring their team and partnerships reflect the diversity found in the cannabis community, giving back to the neighbourhoods they serve and educating everyone from the canna-curious to the connoisseurs. For more information, please visit www.sativabliss.ca.

