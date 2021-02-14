The tennisdata App Continues to Improve

2021 has already seen many improvements to the tennisdata app - and more are on the way.

Los Angeles, CA, February 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The men’s pro tennis tour has resumed, with COVID protocols in place, and the tennisdata app has been improved to give tennis users around the world even more data about their favorite players or the current tournaments. In the last month there have been 5 updates to the app, adding functionality, enhancing the graphics, and fixing minor bugs. Most notably the Head to Head and 5 Set screens have been modified to provide details on the last 10 matches (see accompanying image). Mark Snyder, founder and CEO of tennisdata.net explains: “We’re always striving to bring more and more data to our user community. It was a no brainer to add the details about the last 10 head to head matches and 5 setters. The users can now, with one tap, get the information about the tournament, year, round and surface for a particular encounter.”

The tennisdata app is the most up to date resource for statistics for the men’s pro tennis tour. The database is updated every day not long after the last match.

And more improvements are on the way. Again Mark Snyder comments: “We love to get feedback and input from the user community and based on this information we will be adding more data for the users to consume and also make the graphics easier to view and navigate.”

The tennisdata app is an exclusive to the Apple App Store and available for a one time fee of $0.99.

Contact Information:

tennisdata.net LLC

Mark Snyder

310-592-5371

Contact via Email

tennisdata.net

Follow on Twitter: @tennisdata

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/tennisdata/id519054852?mt=8

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/831003

Press Release Distributed by PR.com