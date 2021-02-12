Market Overview

Robert C. Gunst, Jr. Named Partner

February 12, 2021 2:26pm   Comments
Promoted to Partner

Charlotte, NC, February 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Baucom, Claytor, Benton, Morgan & Wood, P.A. is pleased to announce the promotion of Robert C. Gunst, Jr. to the position of Partner with the firm. Upon graduation from Wake Forest University School of Law, Rob joined the firm as an associate attorney in 2015. Rob has routinely demonstrated his passion and pedigree for the practice of law since starting his career with the firm. Rob is a devoted advocate and possesses well-rounded experience covering both litigation and transactional matters for clients in both North Carolina and South Carolina. Baucom, Claytor, Benton, Morgan & Wood, P.A. is delighted to have Rob become a Partner with the firm. Rob has shown himself to be an exceptional attorney and we believe he will continue to strengthen the firm's commitment to serving its clients across the Carolinas.

Contact Information:
Baucom Claytor Benton Morgan & Wood P.A.
Virginia Lombardi
704-376-6527
Contact via Email
BaucomClaytor.com

